Mrs. Bromia Lee Mitchell Wood age 88 of Powell, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her residence. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11AM at Kirk Memorial Gardens with Bro. George Hughes officiating . Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing
Survivors
2 Daughters: Rhonda Childress of Powell, Alabama, and Pam Bramblett of Powell, Alabama
1 Sister: Latricia Mitchell of Section, Alabama
5 Grandchildren: Chastity and BJ Faucett, Brad and Brandy Childress, Justin and Sara Bramblett, Emily and Greg Collins, Joseph and Crystal Bramblett
11 Great-Grandchildren: Reid (Madison), Addison, and Isaac Faucett; Ashton Childress; Corbin, Darcy, Eliza, and Moses Collins; Rhaya and Koda Bramblett; Benson Bramblett
Preceded in Death
Husband: Joe D. Wood
Father: Alvin Gray Mitchell
Mother: Elzie Missouri Bell Mitchell
Brothers: Waylon Hoover Mitchell, Johnny Rex Mitchell, A.G. Mitchell Jr.
Son-in-Law: Ray Bramblett