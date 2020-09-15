Bromia Lee Mitchell Wood
Buy Now

Mrs. Bromia Lee Mitchell Wood age 88 of Powell, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her residence.  A graveside service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11AM at Kirk Memorial Gardens with Bro. George Hughes officiating .  Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Survivors

2 Daughters: Rhonda Childress of Powell, Alabama, and Pam Bramblett of Powell, Alabama

1 Sister: Latricia Mitchell of Section, Alabama

5 Grandchildren: Chastity and BJ Faucett, Brad and Brandy Childress, Justin and Sara Bramblett, Emily and Greg Collins, Joseph and Crystal Bramblett

11 Great-Grandchildren: Reid (Madison), Addison, and Isaac Faucett; Ashton Childress; Corbin, Darcy, Eliza, and Moses Collins; Rhaya and Koda Bramblett; Benson Bramblett

Preceded in Death

Husband: Joe D. Wood

Father: Alvin Gray Mitchell

Mother: Elzie Missouri Bell Mitchell

Brothers: Waylon Hoover Mitchell, Johnny Rex Mitchell, A.G. Mitchell Jr.

Son-in-Law: Ray Bramblett

To plant a tree in memory of Bromia Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.