Rowena Ruth Runneberg Rodgers, 93, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas.
Rodgers was born on July 2, 1928, in Houston, Texas and grew up in Crosby, Texas. She earned her B.A. from The University of Texas, Austin in 1949. She was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. Rodgers was married to Keith Rodgers for over 63 years at the time of his death in 2013. She was an active member and leader at First Unitarian Universalist Church, San Antonio for more than 60 years.
Other organizations that were part of her life: Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, League of Women Voters, UU Housing Authority, local former Bexar County election official and former presiding election judge, Youth Alternatives, KLRN-San Antonio Public Television (particularly election debates/coverage/issues), Dellview Area Neighborhood Association leader and UNICEF. Rodgers served the San Antonio library system in many capacities at her local Westfall Library, Friends of the San Antonio Public Libraries and the downtown library Book Cellar.
Rodgers enjoyed many decades of visits to Fort Payne and surrounding area.
She is survived by sons, Paul Rodgers (Alice), of The Woodlands, TX, Dr. Alan Rodgers (Susan), of San Antonio, TX; daughter, Linda Rodgers Stiefel (John), of Hammondville, AL; daughter-in-law, Kathy Rodgers Henderson (Bill), of Silsbee, TX; sister, Anita Runneberg Evans of Crosby, TX; grandchildren, Ryan Lee (Sammy), Amanda Stiefel Wells (Daniel), Glenn Rodgers, Jacob Stiefel, Scott Rodgers (Kendal), Ellen Rodgers Byars (Brady), Lili V. Rodgers, Lulu Haixin Wang, Meiya Mulin Guo; great-grandchildren, Madeline Byars, Carrie Wells, Charles Wells, Ethan Lee, Meredith Byars, Aliya Lee, Lilah Rodgers and a host of nephews and nieces.
Rowena Rodgers was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Kay Rodgers; her parents, Elton C. Runneberg and Ruth Lindstrom Runneberg; and her son, Keith Kay Rodgers, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 8 at 2 p.m. at the First Unitarian Universalist Church, 7150 West Interstate Highway 10, San Antonio, TX.
Donations can be made to the Endowment Fund of First Unitarian Universalist Church, San Antonio.