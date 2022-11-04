Martha Freeman McKeehan, age, 66, of Fort Payne, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at her residence.
She is survived by her sister, Mildred Lackey (Thomas), niece, Mona Cartee (Buddy), great-nephew, Sam Cartee, special friend, Bobby McKeehan, step-children, Toby McKeehan, Marzee McKeehan (Brian), and Scott McKeehan, step-grandchildren, Toman McKeehan, Noah McKeehan, Jon Alan Burt, Austin Burt, Sage McKeehan, and Violet McKeehan, and many special friends and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Benton Freeman and Juanita Moore Freeman. Funeral services were at 3:00 p.m. October 30, 2022 with visitation preceding from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne with Bro. Mike Leath and Bro. Jeremy Dupree officiating. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery in Fort Payne, Alabama.
The family is accepting flowers and would like to thank Enhabit Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.