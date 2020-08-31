Judy Ann Locklear Stephens
Judy Ann Locklear Stephens age 53 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 1PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Burnt Church Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 30th from 5PM-8PM & Monday, August 31st from 11AM-1PM.

Survivors

Son: Trent Stephens of Rainsville, AL

Daughter: Haley Brooke Stephens and fiancé Jacob of Rainsville, AL

Mother: Mildred Locklear of Rainsville, AL

Brother: Billy Locklear of Rainsville, AL

Sister: Susan Glassco and husband Jeremy of Sylvania, AL

Several Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in Death

Father: Bobby Locklear

Brother: Randy Ray Locklear

