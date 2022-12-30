Charlie Mack Goggans

Mr. Charlie Mack Goggans age 73 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022.  Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Rainsville Memorial Park with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be on Monday, January 2nd  from 11AM-2PM.

Survivors

Daughter:  Faith Pennington and husband Scott

Grandsons:  Taylor Bell & River Goggans

Great Granddaughter:  Indie Bell

Sisters: Marcella Martin

Brenda Whitten

Ann Raines

A Host of Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in Death

Wife: Hilda Jean Goggans

Sons:  Terry Goggans & Rickey Goggans

Parents: Issac & Nora Goggans

Brothers: Thomas Lowe Goggans, Marion Dwight Goggans, Issac Leon Goggans,

Phillip Glenn Goggans, & Kenneth Joe Goggans

Sisters: Mildred Goggans Pritchett, Ella Goggans Gilbert, & Vera Joyce Goggans Guffey

To plant a tree in memory of Charlie Goggans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags