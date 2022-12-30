Mr. Charlie Mack Goggans age 73 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Rainsville Memorial Park with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be on Monday, January 2nd from 11AM-2PM.
Survivors
Daughter: Faith Pennington and husband Scott
Grandsons: Taylor Bell & River Goggans
Great Granddaughter: Indie Bell
Sisters: Marcella Martin
Brenda Whitten
Ann Raines
A Host of Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in Death
Wife: Hilda Jean Goggans
Sons: Terry Goggans & Rickey Goggans
Parents: Issac & Nora Goggans
Brothers: Thomas Lowe Goggans, Marion Dwight Goggans, Issac Leon Goggans,
Phillip Glenn Goggans, & Kenneth Joe Goggans
Sisters: Mildred Goggans Pritchett, Ella Goggans Gilbert, & Vera Joyce Goggans Guffey