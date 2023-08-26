Obituary:Jo Ann (Hurley) Morton

Jo Ann (Hurley) Morton, age 89, died peacefully surrounded by family on August
21, 2023.
Jo Ann was born to Dalton and Lorene Hurley in 1934. She met her husband, Jerril L. Morton, at DeKalb County High School; they were married for 67 years.
After raising 3 children, Jo Ann worked for many years in the field of market research. She later became an antiques dealer and the proud owner of JoAntiques. Jo Ann was an avid sports fan and enjoyed time with family as well as international and domestic travel with her husband, Jerril.
Jo Ann is survived by her husband, three children, four grandchildren, one great grandchild, one brother, and one sister.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. CST, Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s
Association (alz.org). Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of
arrangements.