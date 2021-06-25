Brenda Fay Kean, 74 of Fort Payne, passed away peacefully June 24, 2021 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Home in Rainsville, with Rev. Brian Harris officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Service following visitation at 2:00 p.m. There will be no graveside service.
She was born January 26, 1947 to the late Robert Franklin Moses and Octavia Kerby Moses.
She graduated from Plainview High School. She went on to school to become a nurse and worked many years at DeKalb Regional Medical Center, formerly known as DeKalb Baptist Medical Center, where she retired from in 2003.
She was married for 30 years to the late, David Kean; Assistant Chief of the Fort Payne Police Department where he retired from in 1997.
Mrs. Kean is survived by her son, Charles “TY” (Shelly) Kean; Daughter, Kandi Kean Conkle.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tyler Barksdale, Charles “Alex” Kean MASR, U.S. Navy, David Conkle, Ayden Kean, and Amelia Stott; Nephew, Robert Moses.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “David” Kean; parents, Frank and Octavia Moses; brothers, Roger Dale Moses, Gerald Ralph Moses, Jimmy Ray Moses, Robert Dane Moses; sisters Frankie Jo Moses and Carol Jean Moses.