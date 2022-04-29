Mr. Robert Randall Wills, age 74, of Fort Payne, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Marshall Medical Center South.
He is survived by:
Wife: Phyllis Wills
Daughter: Brandi Rogers (Josh)
Grandchildren: Ethan Akins, Emma Akins, Kirsten Akins, Keidyn Hixon, Austin Rogers, Brelan Rogers, Devlon Rogers, & Josh Rogers II
Dogs who he loved very much, Mystique & Zoie
Preceded in death by:
Mother: Mary Ezell Wills
Grandson: Logan Tristan Akins
Memorial Service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne with C.J. Buttram officiating.
Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations please be made to help with medical expenses. They can be made to Phyllis Wills and mailed to 705 Williams Ave. NE, Fort Payne, AL 35967