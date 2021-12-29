Mr. Joseph (Joey) William Hall age 48 of Rainsville, Alabama passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021.
Funeral service will be held Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11AM at Rainsville First Baptist Church with Bro. David Cofield & Bro. Zac Gardner and son Wyatt Hall officiating.
Burial will follow in Town Creek Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be held at Rainsville Funeral Home on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 5PM until 8PM and at Rainsville First Baptist Church on Friday, December 31, 2021 from 10AM until 11AM.
Survivors
Wife: Crystal Hall of Rainsville, AL
Sons: Wyatt Hall of Rainsville, AL
Collin Hall of Rainsville, AL
Cayson Hall of Rainsville, AL
Daughters: Millie Hall of Rainsville, AL
Katie Hall of Rainsville, AL
Parents: Gene & Joan Bannister of Rainsville, AL
Brother: William Bannister and wife Mary of Rome, GA
Sister: Sherry Woods and husband Wes of Rainsville, AL
Preceded in Death
Father: Gerald David Hall
Step-Brother: Tony Bannister
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Nehemiah Teams or to the Hope Project International.
Nehemiah Teams, Inc., P.O. Box 242, Mentone, AL 35984, https://www.nehemiahteams.com/give.html
The Hope Project International, PO Box 321 Harrisburg NC 28075, https://secure.givelively.org/donate/the-hope-project-international/hope-project