Lloyd Warden Wofford Jr. 60, of Decatur passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was originally from the Druid Hills area of Atlanta, Georgia. Lloyd was a caring man with a gentle heart. He was loved by the many friends he made over the years.
He attended The University of Alabama and was a member of the Crimson Tide football team from 1980 - 1984.
He is survived by is wife, Ronni Borgenicht, daughter, Ashley Wofford, brother, Curtis Wofford (Tina), nephew, Austin Wofford and niece, Elizabeth Iverson (Deacon).
He is also survived by his mother, Ramona Wofford and preceded in death by his father, Lloyd W. Wofford, Sr.
To honor Lloyd’s life, show kindness to others as he always strived to do in life.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.