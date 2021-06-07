Mrs. Jeanette Cruse Johnson Bargfrede, 85, of Sardis City, passed away on June 3, 2021. A memorial service was held at Geraldine Funeral Home on June 6, 2021 with entombment at DeKalb Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her Son Jeffery (Jo) Johnson of Boaz, Step-Daughter Cynthia (Les) Osborne of Southside and Sandra (Jeff) Lacks of Sardis City. Brother Wendell Cruse of Las Cruces NM, Sister-in-Law Bobbie Cruse of Fort Payne. Grandson Jonathan (Cheryl) Johnson of Springville, Granddaughter Jodi (Mike) Eckhoff of Albertville, Step Granddaughters Julie (Mike) Gray of Ohatchee, Lindsey (Chris) Edmondson of Southside, Step Grandson Bradley (Leanna) Lacks and Health Lacks of Sardis City. Great Grandchildren Allison (Gus) Andrews of Boaz and Ethan Johnson of Springville. Great Great Granddaughter Emerson Andrews of Boaz. Step Great Grandchildren Colton (Kelsie) Gray, Mikayla Gray, Timothy Gray, Allie Jones, Jayda Lacks and Amos Edmondson. Nephew Phillip (Raylene) Cruse and Great Niece Abby Cruse of Fort Payne.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her Husbands Hobert C. Johnson and Harlin H. Bargfrede, Father Gilbert Cruse, Mother Iris Gilbreath Cruse, Brother Edward Wort Cruse.