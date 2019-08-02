Lela Roebuck Dodson, native of Sylvania, longtime resident of the Tampa area, died at home in Sun City Center FL with family present, on 22 May 2019. She was 87 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Etta Roebuck, husband of 57 years Art Dodson, and brother Arnold Roebuck. Brother Milford Roebuck passed after Lela. She is survived by sisters Lillian Blomgren (Les), and Evanell Cockrum (Bud); brother Glen Roebuck; sons Larry Dodson (Patty), and Jimmy Dodson (Tammy); grandchildren Logan, Camille, Laurel, Justin, Leigh Ann, and Brad (Shelley); great grandsons Carter, Bradley, and Taylor; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In accordance with her wishes no ceremony is planned. Her ashes will be interred at Unity Church.