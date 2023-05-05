Obituaries

Anna Alicia Torregrosa
Fort Payne
Anna Alicia Torregrosa, 33, died in April 2023. She was the loving daughter of Jenny Shaw and Giorgio Torregrosa. She will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Noccalula Falls Park on May 12 at 5 p.m.
Terry Kean Lankford
Fort Payne
Terry Kean Lankford, 83, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, in St. Peters, Missouri. Terry was born May 6, 1939, in Fort Payne, Alabama, to the late William Benjamin Lankford and Lillie Mae (Kean) Lankford. He was a 1957 graduate of DeKalb County High School. Terry married the love of his life, Betty Jo Mills, in 1967.
A long-time resident of Fort Payne, Terry worked for the State of Alabama Highway Department, DeKalb County Road Department, and served as the County Clerk of DeKalb County. He also served on the Fort Payne City School Board and later worked at DeSoto Printing after retiring from public service. Terry had a flair for storytelling with a good sense of humor. He loved working on New York Times crossword puzzles, was a fan of Alabama Football, and enjoyed an array of music, playing the guitar, and singing.
Terry was a member of Asbury Christian Fellowship. Rev. Wayne Killian, Rev. Andy Curtis, and Rev. Darrell Morgan will officiate the funeral services.
Pallbearers: Gavin Lankford, Ben Lankford, Mike Hester, Tim Reed, Chris King, and Chris Mills. Honorary Pallbearers: Jon Hester, Bradley Sills, and Jackson Sills.
Terry is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Benjamin, and daughter-in-law, Lauri (Larsen) Lankford; grandchildren, Lindsey and Gavin Lankford; sisters, Peggy Bailey and Benetta Hughes (Ronald Hughes); sister-in-law, Carolyn Mills; and many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins. Terry was preceded in death by his sisters Virginia Reed and Mary Ann Hester.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, 11:00 am, until 1:00 pm time of service at Wilson Funeral Home in Fort Payne, Alabama, followed by burial at Glenwood Cemetery in Fort Payne. A reception will be held at Asbury Christian Fellowship following the conclusion of the graveside service
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.