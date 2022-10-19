Leland H. Chandler, age 88, of Fort Payne, passed away October 17, 2022 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Leland was born on July 15, 1934 to the late James Hobart and Mary Farris Chandler in Cherokee County. He was a member of Northside Baptist church, Fort Payne FOP #37, Fort Payne Masonic Lodge #437 – Past Master, and Alhambra Shrine Temple. After high school, Leland began his time in law enforcement. He served for many years with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Dept., Alabama State Troopers, and retired from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office. He served 2 terms on the Fort Payne City Council and was mayor of Fort Payne for a short term.
Funeral Services will be 4:00 P.M., Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Law Enforcement and Masonic Rites. Rev. Jeff Baker will be officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12:00 P.M. noon until the 4:00 P.M. hour of service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alhambra Shrine Cripple Children’s Fund or to the Fort Payne Masonic Lodge #437.
Leland Chandler is survived by his loving wife of 63 years; Carolyn Hale Chandler; children, Sherry Wear, Cynthia Wooten (Kenneth), and Craig Chandler; grandchildren, Brooke Durham (Tony), Kristen Cody, Matthew Wooten (Brandy), Kane Wear (Chiyo), and Chelsea Chandler; great-grandchildren, Karley Craft, Mattie Prewett, Solomon Strong, Braden Wooten, Skyler Cody, Dakota Wooten, and Jayton Wooten; and special sons, Chris McAbee, Charles Morgan, and Todd Hale.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Keith Chandler, and granddaughter Logan Chandler.
