Jimmy Johnson, 79, of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 at his home. He was born August 10, 1942 to the late William George and Jamie Lavelle Hartline Johnson. He was a member of New Oregon United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Ian Conerly and Rev. Jim VanPelt officiating.
Burial will follow in VanPelt Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 12 noon until the 3 p.m. hour of service.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gayle VanPelt Johnson; children Sarah Lynn Thompson and husband Patrick and Daniel Johnson and wife Amy; grandchildren Coleton Johnson and wife Rachel, Conner Thompson, and Macayne Thompson; great-grandson Camden Johnson; and sister Amelia Landstreet.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.