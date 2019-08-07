Blanche Elizabeth Bledsoe

Blanch Elizabeth Bledsoe, age 76 of Valley Head, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. Mrs. Bledsoe was born in Ohio on August 27, 1943 to the late Charles Melvin and Terecia Poole Snively. She was a homemaker and was a huge supporter of her husband J.R. in attending numerous masonic and shrine functions.
Memorial services will be 2:00pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel. Friends may pay their respects Saturday afternoon from 12:30 until the 2:00pm hour of service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital fund, c/o Alhambra Shrine Temple, 1000 Alhambra Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421-3701.
Mrs. Bledsoe is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Cindy Heath; grandchildren, Shawn Fleck and Ashley Breeding; great-grandchild, Mariah Jade Rogers; niece, Terry Casselman and husband Jim; and grand nephews, Nick Casselman and Cody Casselman.