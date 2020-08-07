Mr. Raymond Edward Ringer was born on January 4, 1924 in Jacksonville, AL, to Raymond J. and Mary Ruth Chisolm Ringer. He was the eldest of their three children. The family lived in Jacksonville, then moved on to Birmingham and Centre, before settling in Valley Head.
Mr. Ringer had a lifelong interest in radios from the time that he built his first one at age 12. After receiving a deferment to complete his high school diploma, Mr. Ringer was drafted into the United States Army during World War II. He completed his Basic Training at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, and then worked with the Corp of Engineers on flood control projects in north Mississippi. He then received advanced artillery training, but rejoined his battalion, where he was taught about a “top secret” new technology ‘Radio Detection and Ranging”, abbreviated and known today as “RADAR”. Mr.
Ringer was deployed to the Pacific Theatre as a RADAR technician and was among some of the first Americans to arrive in Hiroshima after the dropping of the atomic bomb. He was a member of the Occupation Force until being shipped home to be honorably discharged at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. Following his military service, he went to Jacksonville State Teachers College, now Jacksonville State University. He graduated in 1949 and went on to teach at Ider, served as principal of Moon Lake Elementary School in Mentone, and then as principal of Valley Head Elementary School.
Mr. Ringer was very involved with his civic and church communities. He was an active member of the Valley Head United Methodist Church and was involved with the Alabama Retired Teacher’s Association, of which he was at one time President. He was a member of the Valley Head Volunteer Fire Department, the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars, The American Legion, The Military Amateur Radio Service, the DeKalb County Amateur Radio Association, President of the Valley Head Water Board since 1981, and was actively involved in the Alabama Rural Water Association. His call sign was W4DGH, and he regularly communicated with friends around the world. Mr. Ringer and his brother, Dr. Robert Ringer, helped to form the McClure Professorship to honor a professor who had greatly influenced them both at Jacksonville. Mr. Ringer remained active into his 90’s, often traveling to visit family and friends and to attend events related to his interests in Amateur Radio and genealogy. He will be remembered as a gracious, generous, and honorable man and will be missed by his family and community.
He is survived by:
Niece: Sara Allen Schmidt (Norbert)
Nephew: Robert “David” Ringer (Susan)
Several Great Nieces and Nephews, 1 Great Great Nephew, and many Cousins
Special Caregivers: Brenda Jimenez & Amber Stokes
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Raymond J. Ringer & Mary Ruth Chisolm Ringer
Brother: Dr. Robert Ringer
Sister: Joyce Ringer Allen
Pallbearers: Edward Spencer Ringer, John Holleman, Dennis R. Lewis & Kent Kirby
Per the Family’s request masks ARE expected and required, also please no food and in lieu of flowers please make donations to the: Raymond J. Ringer & Ruth Ringer Faculty Development Award or the McClure Professorship. Mail donations to: Financial Aid Office, 700 Pelham Road N., Jacksonville, AL 36265.
Funeral: Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Valley Head United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Tony Gunter officiating. Burial will follow at Cherokee Memory Gardens with Military Honors.
Visitation: Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Valley Head United Methodist Church from 10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.