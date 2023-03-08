Bennie Berry-- Lookout Mountain

Rev. Bennie Berry was born to George and Marie Berry on November 23, 1941 on Lookout Mountain in the Dogtown Community. He pastored several churches in Cherokee, DeKalb, and Etowah counties. He started in ministry on February 10, 1957. He loved his family and he had a love for the Fort Payne Wildcats and Alabama Football, but most of all he loved the Lord.
He is survived by:
Wife of almost 61 years: Ann Berry
Son: Gary Berry
Daughter: Cynthia White (Chris)
Grandkids: Nikki White & Beth McKinney (Thomas)
Great-Grandkids: Blake White, Tytan Blevins, Jaydyn White, Ethan Blevins, & Ava Blevins
Brother: Ronald Berry (Glenda)
Sister-in-laws: Sandra Sutton, Toie Wagner, & Melinda Miller
Several Nieces, Nephews, & Cousins
Special Companion: Elise
Preceded in death by:
Parents: George & Marie Berry
Father & Mother-in-law: Doc & Mattie Miller
Sister-in-law: Edith Berry
Brother-in-laws: Jimmy Miller, Johnny Miller, & Jep Sutton
Pallbearers: Blake White, Tytan Blevins, Allen Hulgan, Martin Miller, Jeffery Berry, Jonah Berry, William Blevins, & Mike Griggs
Honorary Pallbearers: Jaydyn White, Ethan Blevins, Ava Blevins & Preachers and Deacons of his ministry
The family would like to thank the paramedics from Station 1, the Hospice of Alabama, the doctors and nurses at DeKalb Regional Medical Center, DeKalb Regional Home Health, and Dr. Carmelo Mendiola and his staff.
The family is accepting flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org or mail to (P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 2216-7023) or donations to Highland Baptist Church (2004 Clark Ave, NE Fort Payne, AL 35967)
Funeral is Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Highland Baptist Church in Fort Payne, AL (2004 Clark Ave. NE) at 2 p.m. with Revs. Steve Davis and Mike Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, March 6, 2023 at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.