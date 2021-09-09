Doyle Wayne Scott, Sr., 74, of Fort Payne, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
He was born in DeKalb County, Alabama on October 28, 1946 to the late Doyle J. and Josie Mae Kerby Scott.
He was veteran of the United States Army. He owned and operated Doyle Scott Construction which was started by his father and is now in the third generation with his son, Doyle Scott, Jr.
Mr. Scott was a founding member of the Pine Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and was an officer of the DeKalb County Association of Fire Departments for several years, as well as serving on the Alabama Association of Volunteer Fire Departments.
He was a proud blood donor to the American Red Cross and received his 10 Gallon Donor Pin.
He is survived by his love, Katie Wathen; his family Amy Womack and husband, Marc; Doyle Wayne Scott, Jr. and wife Tracy and their children Andrew Scott and Madison Scott; the mother of his children Sandra Scott; brothers Ronald Scott and wife Elaina, Don Scott and wife Annette, Clayton Scott and wife T.J., Dwight Scott; sisters Barbara Hope and husband Roger, Linda Chadwick and husband Ed, Melba Carden and husband Wayne, Deborah Jeffers and husband Steve, Yvonne Rogers, and Scotti Clowers and husband, Norman; and his best friend and loyal companion, Bruce.
He was preceded in death by his parents Doyle J. and Josie Mae Scott.
No services are planned at this time, but memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, 780 County Road 835, Fort Payne, AL 35968.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.