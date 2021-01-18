Barbara Copeland, age 77 of Fort Payne, passed away on January 16, 2021. She was born on October 7, 1943 to the late Euclid & Nell Lowery Lewis in Blanche, Alabama. She was an amazing lady who touched many lives and was loved by all.
The family will have a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to your local Food Bank in memory of Barbara Copeland.
She is survived by her children, Chris & Toni Copeland and Jonathan Copeland; grandchildren, Forest, River, Mitchelle, and Teddy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Copeland in 2015 and parents.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.