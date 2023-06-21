Death notices

Sandra Cuzzort Stiefel
Fyffe
Sandra Cuzzort Stiefel, 66, of Fyffe, died Saturday, June 17, 2023. Cremation provided by W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Gertrue Stapp Maddox
Fyffe
Gertrue Stapp Maddox, 98, of Fyffe, died Saturday, June 17, 2023. Funeral service was Sunday, June 19, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel, with burial in Highway Church of God Cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Miranda Clay
Fort Payne
Miranda Clay, 57, of Fort Payne, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at her residence. Funeral service was Monday, June 19, 2023 in Kerby Funeral Home Chapel, with Kerby Funeral Home directing.
Jerry Cyree
Henagar
Jerry Cyree, 82, of Henagar, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at his residence. Funeral service was Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Daryl Sears officiating. Burial followed in Pine Grove Cemetery. Kerby Funeral Home directed.
Shawn Hunter
Albertville
Shawn Hunter, 59, of Albertville, died June 14, 2023. Funeral service was held Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel, with burial following in Poplar Springs Cemetery. Rev. Matt Salers officiated. W. T. Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Rebecca Spears Wood
Glencoe
Rebecca Spears Wood, 87, of Glencoe, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Funeral service was Saturday, June 17, 2023, at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Wesley’s Chapel Cemetery. Officiating were her sons, Tony Wood and Tim Wood. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Martha Jo Hall-Childress
Crossville
Martha Jo Hall-Childress, 79, of Crossville, died June 11, 2023. Funeral service was Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Whiton Cemetery. Bro. Glenn Bruce and Bro. Lynn Childress officiated. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.