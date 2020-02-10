Emily Norwood McNew, 66, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her beloved family. She was born August 27, 1953 in Scottsboro, Alabama to the late Welton Hoover Norwood and Sue Austin Norwood. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church for over 40 years. Emily loved to read and to relax at the beach and the lake. She loved her family, her friends, her animals, and she was always on time!
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home and on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service at First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 206 Grand Avenue NW, Fort Payne, AL 35968.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Dr. Joe McNew; daughter, Suzanne Baggett and husband, Jon; son, Alan McNew and wife, Whitley; her beloved grandchildren, who did not have a granny or a memaw, but who affectionately knew her as “Emme”: Zoey Kate and Luke Joseph Baggett and Brexley Kate and Pippa Grace McNew; brother, Thomas Norwood; sister, Sharon Chastain; special family friend and caregiver, Renee Thomas; and a host of beloved friends.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.