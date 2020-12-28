Mr. Don Dingler, 78, of Fort Payne, passed away December 25, 2020 at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. Mr. Dingler was born in Cedartown, Georgia on November 8, 1942 to the late Henry Albert and Willie McKibben Dingler. He was a retired truck driver and was a member of Minvale Baptist Church.
The family will have a private graveside service and a celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to The Alabama Kidney Foundation, 265 Riverchase Parkway East, Suite 106, Birmingham, AL 35244; or to Minvale Baptist Church, 205 19th Street NW, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
Mr. Dingler is survived by his wife of 34 years, Donna Jones Dingler; children, Denise Stogner, Audra Minton (Chip), and Ashley Long (BJ); sisters, Brenda Anderson and Becky Kean; grandchildren, Nicolette Stogner, Hayden Stogner, Maddie Norman, and Trey Norman; several nieces ad nephews; and special caregivers, Susan Hairel and Nicolette Stogner. He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Wayne Dingler; brothers, Henry and Johnny Dingler; and sister, Margaret Ivey; and son-in-law, Joe Stogner.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.