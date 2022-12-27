Erskin Barron Wills, age 85 of Trussville, formerly of Fort Payne, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Mr. Wills was born on May 2, 1937 in Cherokee Co. to the late Marshall & Leuria Cowser Wills.
He was a 1956 graduate of Sand Rock High School and attended Second Baptist Church of Fort Payne.
Funeral services were held 2 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Darrell Haney officiating. Burial followed in the Walkers Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Wills is survived by his sister, Christine White; sister & brother-in-law, Miriam and Phillip Hellreich; nieces, Beverly Fox Daniels, Deborah Mitchell and Tammy Henson; nephews, Marty Wills and Ted Wills; and several great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wendell Wills; and nephew, Timothy White.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.