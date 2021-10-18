William “Billy” Madison Tolbert, Jr, 75, of Fort Payne, passed away October 17, 2021 at Collinsville Healthcare.
Mr. Tolbert was born in Chattanooga, TN on June 21, 1946 to the late William Madison and Mary Irene Tatum Tolbert, Sr. Before becoming disabled, he was employed at Black Manufacturing in Fort Payne.
Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, October 20th at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Lea officiating. Burial will follow in the New Home Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12 noon until the 2:00pm hour of service at the funeral home.
Mr. Tolbert is survived by his son, Jeff York; sisters, Greta Pierce and her husband F.L., Janis Stevens, and Donna Smith; brother-in-law, Terry Bowen; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Tolbert and sister, Nelda Bowen.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.