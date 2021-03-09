Rudolph Jones Jr., age 84 of Fort Payne, passed away on March 8 2021 at his home. Rudy was born on September 26, 1936 in Lakeland, Florida to the late Hazel and Rudolph Jones Sr.
He is survived by his children, Robert (Holly) Jones, Susan (Steven) Spears and Lynn (James) Ferguson; grandchildren, Alicia (Brent) Meeks, Scott Spears, Danica (Jonathan) Phillips, Whitley (Zane) Mitchell, Emily Jones, Justin (Jessica) Ferguson, Jamie (Eric) Middlebrooks, and Jalisa (Joel) Early; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; his sister Anita Stiteler; and brother, Ted (Judy) Jones.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Sybil Jones; and his son, Michael Jones.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Highfield and Rev. John Keefe presiding.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 4 until 7 pm and on Wednesday from 12 noon until the 2 pm hour of service.
Interment will follow in the Lebanon Cemetery. There will be no graveside service.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society or St Jude's.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.