Rhonda Scott Schillinger, age 77 of Orange Beach, AL passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
Daughter of the late, W. A. and Kathryn Scott, she is survived by her husband, Bruce Schillinger, three sons, Brian Chesser (Felicia) of Newnan, GA, Brent Chesser (Nancy) of Smyrna, GA, Brian Schillinger (Alisa) of Longmont, CO, four grandchildren, Jade Chesser Buford, Alexa Chesser, Ian Schillinger and Finn Schillinger.
She is also survived by three brothers, Bill Scott, Darrell Scott and Harlan “Zeke” Scott (Annette) and four sisters, Joyce Dobbins (Donny), Kay Benefield (Mike), Freida Kilpatrick (Lynn), Lisa Murdock and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe Scott (Sherrill) and David Scott (Glenda).
Rhonda, commonly known as Ms. Rhonda was a giving, fun-loving person who loved her family and friends. She was a bright, shining light in all our lives, and she will be missed today and always.
A memorial service will be held Friday, November 26, 2021, 2pm central at Mountain View Primitive Baptist Church 454 Love Rd, Fort Payne, AL 35968
A Celebration of Life for Rhonda will be held December 12th, 3:30 - 5:30pm central. Ginny Lane 4851 Wharf Pkwy, Suite 106 Orange Beach, AL.
Rhonda loved children and was a supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org or 1-800-822-6344.