Mr. Howard Douglas Ollis, age 76, of Columbus, GA formerly of Fort Payne, AL, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.
Funeral: Memorial Service at 3:00 PM on Sunday 7-28-19 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Visitation: Sunday 7-28-19 from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Officiating: Rev. Ronnie Hairel & J. R. Gilbreath
Survivors:
Daughter: Angie Ollis Colvin (Ronnie)
Son: Chris Ollis
Grandchildren: Ashley Colvin (Dewayne), Tiffany Long, Rose McNutt (Phillip), Allison Crow (Dylan) & Alex Ollis
Great-Grandchildren: Avery Greenwood, Dallas Crow, & Peyton Welsh
Former Wife: Cuddell Ollis
Brother: Tony Blansit
Sister: Shirley Gilbreath (J.R.)
A host of Nieces & Nephews
Special Friends: Jeff Cook, Jarrell Gilbert, Retired General Jerry White, David Ashley, Randy Hall & Shawn Stefani
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Curtis & Evie Mae Blansit
Siblings: Doris Gant & Hardy Blansit
Doug was a unique and colorful individual. Outgoing, adventurous, with a warm smile and contagious laugh. He never met a stranger and had a love of the ocean and the finer things in life. He always wanted to make everyone proud and devoted all of his time to doing just that. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and coworker. He was immensely proud of his family and he never missed an opportunity to say so. While he loved his family Doug’s passion was his work. He had many different occupations, a true jack of all trades. Doug started his career in the Air Force and was honorably discharged after serving four years and also was in the National Guard Reserve. He later became a police officer for the Georgia State Patrol. He also worked for the forestry commission in Georgia and was a truck driver. After that he received a degree from Northeast Alabama Community College and after that he began a 12-year career with the Fort Payne Water Improvement Authority. In 1979 Doug started his journey as director of public relations for Cook Sound Studios and marketing for Jeff Cook of Alabama. In 1984 he worked several jobs with Florida Entertainment, D.J.’s Lounge & also the music group Orlando which was on the Warner Brother’s label. In 1988 he worked as VP of Sales & Marketing for Marine America Inc. in Jacksonville, FL. In 1991 he became VP of National Sales for Schottenstein Stores with Englander Sleep Products. When he moved back to Georgia from Ohio he worked for Salco Lures & Tom Mann on the biodegradable worms. In 2005 he worked as executive assistant to Sal Diaz Verson in Sarasota, FL. He moved back to Georgia and until his dying day worked for Headquarter Nissan as marketing manager and military liaison to Fort Benning. He spent his life striving for greatness and will be remembered as a loving go-getter.
