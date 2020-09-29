Billy Ray Brown, age 88 of Fort Payne, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. Mr. Brown was born on March 12, 1932 to the late John & Bonnie Brown.
After graduating from University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, he began his teaching and coaching career at Valley Head High School. He continued on to teach and coach in several school systems in Florida where he eventually retired.
After returning to Fort Payne he continued to help at the local sports complex and recreation center for many years.
He was a three sport athlete and inducted into the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame. He was also a veteran of the United States Army where he received the Korean War Ambassador for Peace Metal.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Glenwood Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 noon until the 2:00 p.m. hour of service.
The family is accepting flowers or memorial contributions may be made to DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame P.O. Box 164 Fyffe, AL 35971.
He is survived by his children, Damon Brown and Casi Brown; grandchildren, Emily Brown (Chase Howard) and Raven Brown (Haven Brown); great-grandchildren, Caden Brown and Ruthie Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Brown; parents; and sister, Bess Faulkner.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.