Sybil Sims White, 91, of Fort Payne, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at her home.
She was born January 31, 1930 to the late Chester C. and Minnie Galloway Sims of Henagar, Alabama.
Mrs.White retired from Sears and was a member of Gault Avenue Baptist Church. She deeply loved God, her country and her family.
Private graveside services will be held at Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. John Keefe officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Gault Avenue Baptist Church, Patriots Park, or a charity of your choice.
Plans are being made for a Celebration of Life service at a later time for friends and family.
She is survived by her children John Tyler White, Jr. (Dale), Brenda Wigley, and Pam Davis (Pete); grandchildren Lana Vance (Jerry), Lara Patterson (Joe), Emily Trammell (Michael), Dustin White (Ali), Tripp Davis (Alison), and Will Davis (Kaki); great-grandchildren Bridget Lee (Jordan), Sara Vance, Jake Vance, Alex Patterson, Tyler Trammell, Anne Lawson Trammell, Suzanna White, Annalise Davis, Sybil “Sibby” Davis, and Chip Davis; and great-great-grandchildren Jaycie and Julianna Lee; brother Boyd Sims (Alice); and sisters Lillian Creswell (Wayne) and Maxelle Baldwin.
She was preceded in death by her husband J.T. “Jake” White, son-in-law Kelly Wigley, brother Russell Sims, and sister Gladys Paul.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.