Cecil Ray Everett, 88, of Fort Payne, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Everett was born February 24, 1931 in Blairsville, Georgia to the late Fulmer Frank Everett and Bonnie Josephine Queen Everett. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving 18 months in France. Mr. Everett was a faithful member of Fort Payne Church of God. After retiring from trucking, he worked for the City of Fort Payne for over 20 years in both the sanitation department and later as license inspector.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Fort Payne Church of God with Rev. Ron Johnson and Rev. Philip Bain officiating with eulogy given by grandson Joshua Gray. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens with grandsons Zachary Bain and Jacob Bain officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday at Fort Payne Church of God from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Clara Sue Berry Everett; daughters, Cecile Gray and husband, Ronnie, Cheri Bain and husband, Philip, Raylene Cruse and husband, Phillip, and Deonna Everett; grandchildren, Zachary and Tamara Bain, Jessica and Donny Humphrey, Jacob and Teena Bain, Joshua Gray, LaShelle and Joe Parker, and Abby Cruse; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kinsey, Keely, Knox, Charlee, Clara, Gracen, Dallas, Skyy, and Myla; brother-in-law Randall Berry and wife, Sharon; and several nieces and nephews, especially Shelby and husband, Harold.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Ramona Lynne Bell and husband, Kenny, and eight brothers and sisters.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.