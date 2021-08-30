Javier Rodriguez, 62, of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021.
He was born February 6, 1959 in Mexico to the late Desiderio Rodriquez and Guadalupe Vazquez.
Javier and his family own and operate Mi Casita Restaurant in Fort Payne. He was an active member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church.
Funeral mass will be 12 noon Wednesday at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church with rosary beginning at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Beronica Rodriguez; children Nancy Rodriguez Gaspar (Sabino), Rudy Rodriguez (Kayrn), Javier Rodriguez, Jr., Miguel Angel Rodriguez, Veronica Rodriguez Garcia (Ricky), and Jessica Rodriguez; grandchildren Sebastian, Isabella, Cristobal, Tristan, Valeria, Ximena, Leeandra, Noah, Camila, and Zoey; and siblings Guille, Gloria, Maria de Refugio (Cata), Everardo, Manuel, Jorge, and Armando.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.