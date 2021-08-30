Javier Rodriguez

Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.