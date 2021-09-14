Charles Brian Bass age 54 of Henagar died Saturday, September 11 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services are Wednesday at 2 p.m. CT at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Steve Lea officiating.
Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday and 12 Noon until service time on Wednesday at the church.
Brian was a 1985 graduate of Ider High School and attended UNA majoring in Marketing and Management.
He had recently retired after 30 years as the Automotive Manager at Walmart in Fort Payne, AL. He was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church and an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hal and Pearl Bass, Dick and Winnie Blevins.
Survivors include wife, Robbie Bass, daughter, Abigale Leigh Bass, son, Bryan Edward Bass, parents, Charles Lebron and Iris Diane Blevins Bass, sisters, Kim Daniels(Jeff), Susan Higdon(Chris), sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pam and Tommy Brown, several nieces and nephews.
FLORAL ALERT FOR FLORIST: Due to Allergic Reaction to Baby’s Breath, please do not include in an flower arrangements. In-lieu-of flowers, contributions may be made in Brian’s Memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Kathy’s Grace Fund at Chestnut Grove Church.