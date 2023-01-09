James “Jim” Virgil Jenkins, III of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was born July 2, 1956 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Jim was a devoted husband to wife Margaret who unfortunately predeceased Jim in 2017. He was an engineer that retired from Tennessee Valley Authority in 2007. After TVA, Jim worked for Synteprise and Synterprise Engineering, LLD performing contract services.
Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother, James Virgil Jenkins, Jr and Shelby Joann Van Meter Martin, respectively; step-father, Paul G. Martin, and step-daughter, Diana Coats Creek.
Jim is survived by step-daughter, Angela Coats LaCour(Clovis), and step-son, Doyle Lee Coats, Jr. of Florida; two sisters, Mary Van Jenkins Baldridge of Lexington, Tennessee, and Paula Dawn Martin Smith of Brownsville, Tennessee; as well as, 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; Aunt, Barbara Jenkins Jackson (Bill) of Biglerville, Pennsylvania; as well as many cousins in Arkansas and Mississippi.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Glenwood Cemetery in Fort Payne, Alabama. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.