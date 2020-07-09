James Robert Anderson, 58, of Fort Payne, passed away July 8, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was born July 12, 1961 in Columbus, Georgia to the late James Shelly Anderson and Mary JoAnn Kilgore Anderson. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Anderson was retired from the Georgia Prison System and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11th at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. David McCarrell and Bro. Joe Land officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Anderson; children, Ann McKay and David Anderson; brother, Steven Anderson; sister, Karen Anderson; and grandchildren, Reilly Marsh and Kaitlynn Anderson.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.