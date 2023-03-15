Mrs. Patsy June Whitmire Downer age 86 of Rainsville passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Park Ridge Medical Center.

A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memory Gardens.

A celebration of life service will also be held at a later date.

Family accepting flowers or a donation may be made to: St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Survivors

Husband of 67 ½ years: Marvin Hayes Downer

3 Daughters: Debbie Downer

Tammy Henderson and husband Rickey Henderson

Becca Downer

Brother: Dall Whitmire and wife Linda

3 Sisters: Sue McFadden and husband Dr. R. Pat McFadden

Judy Sampley and husband Dr. James Sampley

Diane Manning and husband Keith Manning

A Host of Nieces and Nephews

3 Grandchildren: Anika, Natalie, and Susan

2 Great Grandchildren: Austyn and Tayven

Grand Dog: Max

Preceded in Death

Parents: Amon and Adela Whitmire

Son-in-law: Harold Woods

Siblings: John B. Whitmire, Faye Nell Stowe, Charles Whitmire, Paul Whitmire,

Bobby Whitmire, Marie Lyons, Joy Richey, and Steve Whitmire

