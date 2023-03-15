Mrs. Patsy June Whitmire Downer age 86 of Rainsville passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Park Ridge Medical Center.
A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memory Gardens.
A celebration of life service will also be held at a later date.
Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com
Family accepting flowers or a donation may be made to: St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Survivors
Husband of 67 ½ years: Marvin Hayes Downer
3 Daughters: Debbie Downer
Tammy Henderson and husband Rickey Henderson
Becca Downer
Brother: Dall Whitmire and wife Linda
3 Sisters: Sue McFadden and husband Dr. R. Pat McFadden
Judy Sampley and husband Dr. James Sampley
Diane Manning and husband Keith Manning
A Host of Nieces and Nephews
3 Grandchildren: Anika, Natalie, and Susan
2 Great Grandchildren: Austyn and Tayven
Grand Dog: Max
Preceded in Death
Parents: Amon and Adela Whitmire
Son-in-law: Harold Woods
Siblings: John B. Whitmire, Faye Nell Stowe, Charles Whitmire, Paul Whitmire,
Bobby Whitmire, Marie Lyons, Joy Richey, and Steve Whitmire