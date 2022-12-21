Mrs. Wilda R. Posey age 92 of Rainbow City, AL passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Riverview Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 12Noon at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ricky Harcrow officiating. Burial will follow in Town Creek Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Wilda will be missed by many. All of us know how she loved her flowers, fishing off the dock, traveling, shopping and of course feeding the birds. But most of all she loved her family-enjoyed family and friends visiting and laughing. Wilda was so looking forward to Christmas - just think - Christmas 2022 her first Christmas with all her children and Ted. Wilda, we love you and will miss you terribly!
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 21st from 11AM-12PM
Survivors
Sisters: Dorothy Buffington
Rachael Veal and husband Jimmy
Carol O. Hawthorne
Nieces, Nephews, Extended Family & Friends
Special thanks to Beverly Bellew and Donnis Reed for your love and care.
Preceded in Death
Husband: Walter (Ted) Posey
Children: Suzanne Posey, Patricia Posey, Lisa Renee Posey & Malcolm Posey
Parents: Irby & Elva Oliver
Sister: Doris Fuller