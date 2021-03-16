Mark Alan Freeman, age 69, passed away on Sunday March 14, 2021 at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, Alabama. He was the husband of Karen Freeman and father to Matt, Luke, Ben, and Katie.
Mark was born in Fort Jackson, South Carolina to the late Billy Gene “Red” and Mary Smith Freeman.
He is survived by his wife Karen Bowden Freeman, his children and eight grandchildren. Matt and Susana Freeman and their children, John Thomas, Matthew, and William. Luke and Lee Freeman and their daughter, Lillie. Ben and Linsey Freeman and their children, Faegan, Huelon, and Thatcher. Katie Owen and her daughter, Belle Easley. Mark also leaves behind his adored mother, Mary Freeman; sister, Lee Ann Howington; sister-in-law, Jo Ellen Welch as well as his beloved nieces and nephews.
As a 1969 graduate of Hardaway High School in Columbus, GA and a 1974 graduate of Auburn University, Mark was adventurous throughout his life. Some of the things special to him were being a member of Friendship Primitive Baptist Church in Ringgold, GA, membership in SCV, traveling, and being a cattleman. He was a believer in the American Dream and an avid entrepreneur. As a man who never met a stranger, he made many friends from all walks of life.
Mr. Freeman was the founder of Inspec Tech; he was awarded DeKalb County Businessman of the year (2004), Alabama Manufacturer of the Year (2004), and was selected in the Inc. 5000 fastest growing small businesses in the nation.
His greatest achievements were his cherished children and grandchildren. He was extremely proud of their talents, work ethic, and achievements.
His family will always remember him for his charismatic and one-of-a-kind personality, loving his bulldogs, finding a good value, and pretending to write his book.
And now to end with Mark’s famous words…”I’m just going to shut up”.
Entities special to our family:
UAMA-Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute 4018 W. Capitol Ave. Little Rock, AR 72205 Friendship Primitive Baptist Church 3630 Post Oak Road Ringgold, GA 30736.
Graveside Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Head Spring Cemetery (42250 HWY 11, Valley Head, AL 35989) with Pastor Wayne Peters officiating. Burial to follow.