Judy Andrews Pendergrass
Mrs. Judy Andrews Pendergrass age 69 of Powell, AL passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.   Funeral will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1PM at Old Sardis Holiness Church with Bro. Oron Whitley & Bro. McCoy Wooten officiating.  Burial will follow in Old Sardis Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing

Visitation will be held on Thursday June 4th from 5PM to 8PM, Friday June 5th from 10AM to 8PM, and Saturday June 6th from 10AM to 12:30PM at Rainsville Funeral Home.

Survivors

Daughter: Dana LaShaye Pendergrass of Powell, Alabama

Step Son: Greg Pendergrass and wife Susie of Rainsville, Alabama

Step Daughter: Shirlene Moore and husband Richard of Rainsville, Alabama

2 Brothers: Aaron Andrews and wife Martha of Rainsville, Alabama, and Gary Andrews and wife Kim of Rainsville, Alabama

2 Sisters: Janice Trotman and husband Stanley of Rainsville, Alabama, and Carol King and husband David of Rainsville, Alabama

Step Grandchildren: Rachel, Riley, Tiffany and Brittany

Preceded in Death

Husband: Clydell Pendergrass

Parents: Ronald and Dorothy Andrews

Nephew: Christopher Andrews

