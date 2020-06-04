Mrs. Judy Andrews Pendergrass age 69 of Powell, AL passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1PM at Old Sardis Holiness Church with Bro. Oron Whitley & Bro. McCoy Wooten officiating. Burial will follow in Old Sardis Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing,www.rainsvillefunerlahome.com.
Visitation will be held on Thursday June 4th from 5PM to 8PM, Friday June 5th from 10AM to 8PM, and Saturday June 6th from 10AM to 12:30PM at Rainsville Funeral Home.
Survivors
Daughter: Dana LaShaye Pendergrass of Powell, Alabama
Step Son: Greg Pendergrass and wife Susie of Rainsville, Alabama
Step Daughter: Shirlene Moore and husband Richard of Rainsville, Alabama
2 Brothers: Aaron Andrews and wife Martha of Rainsville, Alabama, and Gary Andrews and wife Kim of Rainsville, Alabama
2 Sisters: Janice Trotman and husband Stanley of Rainsville, Alabama, and Carol King and husband David of Rainsville, Alabama
Step Grandchildren: Rachel, Riley, Tiffany and Brittany
Preceded in Death
Husband: Clydell Pendergrass
Parents: Ronald and Dorothy Andrews
Nephew: Christopher Andrews