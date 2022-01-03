Mrs. Meredith Ann Biddle, age 80, of Fort Payne, Alabama passed away at her residence on Friday, December 31, 2021.
She is survived by:
Children: Roger Biddle (Mary), Lisa Stickler (Greg), Jamie Biddle, Travis Biddle (Karen), Calvin Biddle (Teresa), & Jeff Biddle
Stepchildren: Anita Hughes-Benson (Jon) & Bruce Hughes
Siblings: Mary Hughes, Marie Davis (Bill), Kenny Burt (Mary), Vickie Burger (Nelson), & Darrell Burt (Michelle)
Grandchildren: Leslie Travis (Gary), Kevin Biddle (Kaycie), David Emigh (Ashleigh), Rebekah Evans (Thomas), Ben Biddle (Jamie), Jessica Skiles (Jake), Maegan Buchanan, Bryar Buchanan, Cheramy Fowler (Sean), Talitha Scott, Kenzie Weaver (Drake), Luke Biddle, Will Biddle, Brittany Simpson (Bradley), & Riley Biddle (Haley)
Step-Grandchildren: Zoe Ferguson, Maryjane Whaley-Benson, Rivers Evatt-Benson, Josh Hughes (Brittany), Daniel Hughes, & Chris Roden
Great-Grandchildren: Matthew Miller, Emmaleigh Emigh, Elleigh Emigh, Haley Cothren, Brandon Cothren, Maggie Evans, Lily Mae Evans, Bentley Evans, Leif Biddle, Keirnan Biddle, Skyla Skiles, J.D. Skiles, Cassidy Fowler, Maddie Fowler, Charlie Biddle, & Brylie Claire Simpson
Step-Great-Grandchildren: Abby Ferguson, Izzy Ferguson, Annie Ferguson, Easton Ferguson, Ashley DeRuyter (Zach), Katelyn Pack (Gage), Austin Travis, & Samantha “Lulu” Evatt
Preceded in death by:
Husband: Roy Gene Hughes
Parents: Clyde & Lorine Burt
Brothers: Ronald Burt & Michael Burt
3 Infant Brothers
Brother-in-law: Laymon Hughes
Step-Grandsons: Chris Evatt & Brian Roden
Funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne with Bro. Nelson Burger officiating. Burial to follow at Union Hill Cemetery.
Visitation is Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The family is accepting flowers.