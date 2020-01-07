Imogene W. Veal, 89, of Fort Payne, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born December 16, 1930 to the late George and Rosalee James Watson. She was a member of Godfrey Avenue Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Hartline and Rev. Benny Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Herman Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12 until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
She is survived by her daughters Gloria Conkle and husband, Johnny, Judy Knopps, Glenda Keef and husband, Bobby, Sandra Stewart, Kay Hatfield and husband, Benny, and Sharon Swell; sister, Nell Vaughn; 15 grandchildre; 22 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvis J. Veal and sons-in-law Ty Knopps and Tommy Sewell.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.