Barbara Jean Wills McMichen, 88, of Fort Payne, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at her home.
She was born September 26, 1932 to the late Herman and Gladiola Brisendine Wills.
Mrs. McMichen was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at Lickskillet on Lookout Mountain and was the church pianist. She enjoyed quilting and gardening and was the owner of Cotton Gin Antique Store.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 8th at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with Rev. Oscar Williams, James Shaver and Jason Griggs officiating.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. hour of service.
Burial will follow in Walkers Chapel Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Jeanie and Roy Green and Tracy and Mike Arnold; sister, Joyce Dukes; grandchildren, Taylor, Emma, Isaac, Lexi, and Raven; and great-grandson, Wyatt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Easton in March 2019.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.