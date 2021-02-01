Mr. Glen Black age 82 of Fort Payne passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his residence.
Graveside service will be Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 11AM at Wesley’s Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Thann Owens officiating.
Mr. Black was a member of Fort Payne Masonic Lodge #437.
In lieu of flowers family request that donations be made to Shriner’s Hospital.
Rainsville Funeral Home Directing. www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com
Survivors
Wife: Wanda Young Black;
Children: Lynn Black Owens and husband Durrell,
Lisa Black Smith,
Christopher Scott Black and wife Denise,
Nicholas Ryan Black;
8 Grandchildren;
5 Great Grandchildren
Preceded in Death
Parents: Cletus and Erma Black;
Son: Alan Black;
Brother: Thaniel Black;
Son-in-law: Campbell Smith