Elaine Jeanette Lewis, affectionately known as “Tootsie,” passed away Monday March 9, 2020 at the home of her youngest daughter. Born February 4, 1942. She was raised in Sylvania where she also raised her four children. She enjoyed reading, traveling, Alabama football, watching Blake Shelton on the Voice and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law; Jeff and Debby Lewis, daughter; Tinna Clark and daughter and son-in-law Kim Lewis and Randy Broyles and two granddaughters; Brittney Lewis and Emily Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Lewis, son Frank Lewis and parents, Authur Debter and Emma Debter.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Town Creek Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12th from 11a.m-8p.m & Friday, March 13th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.