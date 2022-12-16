Mr. Carl Manning McCleskey, age 86, passed away on November 15, 2022, at his Georgia residence. He was a well-known sculptor in wildlife subjects. His Work is enjoyed in private and public collections worldwide.
Traveling the creative path as a Blacksmith, Cartoonist, Painter, and Sculptor, Carl was an inspiration to many. He and his wife Betsy spent many rewarding years creating award-winning sculpture in their secluded studio, or at, as Carl liked to say, “The house that lions built” on Lookout Mountain, in Cloudland, Georgia. Their latest collaboration, “Sequoyah” may be seen at the Mentone Arts Center in Mentone, Alabama.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Ford and Annabelle Harwell-McCleskey, his sister, Dianne Mayhew, and his son, Eric.
He is survived by his wife Betsy Scott, his son, Brian McCleskey, Brian’s wife, Susan Soto, grandchildren, Chelsey McCleskey, Travis McCleskey and Travis’s wife, Hayley, and one great grandchild, Finn McCleskey.
Father, Grandfather, Husband, friend to many, Carl McCleskey will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Life gathering will take place in the Spring of 2023.
Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.