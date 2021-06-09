Marjorie Durham Malloy Fox, 92, of Fort Payne, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021.
She was born on May 9, 1929, to Cecil E. Durham and Esther Murray Durham in Fort Payne, Alabama.
She graduated from DeKalb County High School in Fort Payne in 1947 and received her bachelor’s degree in education from Jacksonville State University. She went on to earn her Master’s Degree and Educational Specialist Degree from the University of Alabama. She was a beloved 11th grade English teacher and later a Distributive Education Coordinator at Fort Payne High School until her retirement in 1989.
She was first married to Dr. William McCall, who was the Father of her children. She later married Joseph Francis Malloy, Jr. until his death in June 1982.
Her grandchildren share that her spirituality was very important to her, and she was always available to help those in need. For the majority of her adult life, she was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Fort Payne. She was a third grade Sunday School teacher for many years, until she shared that she prayed that the children would not attend—that is when she retired from teaching Sunday School to attending.
Mother is survived by her two children Whit McCall and his wife, JoAnna, as well as her daughter Lissa Wright.
In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren: Melissa (Jeremy) Hayes, Turner Wright, Will McCall, and John (Sydney) McCall. She also welcomed two great grandchildren—Carter and Lairyn Hayes. She leaves behind her niece and nephew Jan McGriff and Jimmy (Bonnie) Durham, as well as cousins Don and Martha Stout.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James Durham, and her son-in-law Bill Wright.
Our mother was a lovely, strong, spunky lady with a zest for life and wonderful sense of humor. She deeply loved her friends and family and her God.
The family would like to thank Angela Cochran Morgan, who has been her guardian/conservator these last few months. As Close As Family has provided loving caregivers to make the end of her life as pleasant as possible. Special thanks is also given to Encompass Hospice for their kindness and care.
Marjorie will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Joe Malloy, in Glenwood Cemetery on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Her family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Marjorie has requested memorials be made to First Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.