Graveside service for Mrs. Frances Mae Dupree-Turner will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Providence Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in, Leesburg, AL with Pastor Charles Kirkpatrick, Eulogist.
Those chosen to cherish her memories are: two daughters, Eitheria Tawanda Dupree and Erika Dupree; one grandson, Sharod Dupree; two great-grandchildren, Carly Dupree and Draco Dupree; one sister, Minny Williams; two brothers, Marshall (Julia) Orr and Leon Orr; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gloria Dawson, Brenda Oliver, Frances (Darryl) Bryant, Deborah Sattiewhite, Ray Eason and Pastor Charles (Kimberly) Kirkpatrick; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home