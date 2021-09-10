Rita Rupil of Fort Payne passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
Due to Covid-19 precautions, private funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10AM at Wills Valley Community Church for close friends and family with Pastor Denny Mashburn and Mrs. Bonnie Isbell officiating.
The family would like to welcome everyone to the graveside service immediately following at Mountain View Memory Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Survivors
Daughter: Bethany Rupil
Sons: Jason Rupil and Jared Trent
Chosen Sons: Josh, Aaron, Matthew, and Mark McDaniel
Chosen Daughter & Granddaughter: Abby & Tyler Abbott and Malyna Pointer
Special Family: Mike, April, and Katil Wright
Cousins: Jane Barnes, and Karen Henry
Sisters-in-Law: Mildred Barnes and Lois Horton
Brothers-in-Law: Kenneth Rupil and wife Delilah Rupil
A Host of Nieces and Nephews