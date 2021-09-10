Rita Rupil
Buy Now

Rita Rupil of Fort Payne passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, private funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10AM at Wills Valley Community Church for close friends and family with Pastor Denny Mashburn and Mrs. Bonnie Isbell officiating.

The family would like to welcome everyone to the graveside service immediately following at Mountain View Memory Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Survivors

Daughter: Bethany Rupil

Sons: Jason Rupil and Jared Trent

Chosen Sons: Josh, Aaron, Matthew, and Mark McDaniel

Chosen Daughter & Granddaughter: Abby & Tyler Abbott and Malyna Pointer

Special Family: Mike, April, and Katil Wright

Cousins: Jane Barnes, and Karen Henry

Sisters-in-Law: Mildred Barnes and Lois Horton

Brothers-in-Law: Kenneth Rupil and wife Delilah Rupil

A Host of Nieces and Nephews

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Rupil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.