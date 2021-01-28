Gregory Dewayne Murphy
Mr. Gregory Dewayne Murphy age 51 of Centre, Alabama passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Survivors

Fiancé: Cherry Phillips

Son: Chase Murphy and wife Grace

Daughter: Paige Murphy and partner Mason

Sisters: Cindy Jackson, Carol Maples, and Karen Canada

Preceded in Death

Parents: Jerry and Mattie Murphy

Paternal Grandparents: Loy and Margaret Murphy

Maternal Grandparents: Leon and Georgia Beard

