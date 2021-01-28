Mr. Gregory Dewayne Murphy age 51 of Centre, Alabama passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Survivors
Fiancé: Cherry Phillips
Son: Chase Murphy and wife Grace
Daughter: Paige Murphy and partner Mason
Sisters: Cindy Jackson, Carol Maples, and Karen Canada
Preceded in Death
Parents: Jerry and Mattie Murphy
Paternal Grandparents: Loy and Margaret Murphy
Maternal Grandparents: Leon and Georgia Beard
