Carl McDaniel, Jr.
Buy Now

Mr. Carl McDaniel, Jr. age 91 of Dawson, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at his residence. 

Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 2PM at Mountain View Memory Gardens. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc., directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Survivors

Daughters: Susan McDaniel of Dawson, AL

Karen Hickey and husband Jamie of Thomasville, GA

Brothers: Calvin McDaniel of Rainsville, AL

Alvin McDaniel of Rainsville, AL

Sisters: Barbara Elrod of Cleveland, TN

Faye Vaughn of Cleveland, TN

Peggy McDaniel of Albertville, AL

Grandchildren: Thomas Horne & Erin Collins

Great Grandchildren: Colleen Folsom & Bryce Folsom

A Host of Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in Death

Wife: Flora McDaniel

Parents: Carl & Odell McDaniel

Sister: Virginia Stoval

Brother: Harold McDaniel

To plant a tree in memory of Carl McDaniel, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.