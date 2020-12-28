Mr. Carl McDaniel, Jr. age 91 of Dawson, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 2PM at Mountain View Memory Gardens. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc., directing.
Survivors
Daughters: Susan McDaniel of Dawson, AL
Karen Hickey and husband Jamie of Thomasville, GA
Brothers: Calvin McDaniel of Rainsville, AL
Alvin McDaniel of Rainsville, AL
Sisters: Barbara Elrod of Cleveland, TN
Faye Vaughn of Cleveland, TN
Peggy McDaniel of Albertville, AL
Grandchildren: Thomas Horne & Erin Collins
Great Grandchildren: Colleen Folsom & Bryce Folsom
A Host of Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in Death
Wife: Flora McDaniel
Parents: Carl & Odell McDaniel
Sister: Virginia Stoval
Brother: Harold McDaniel